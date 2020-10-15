Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0010 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $171,560.74 and $51.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

