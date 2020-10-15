Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $19.20. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 116,881 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,894,528 shares of company stock valued at $157,207,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 468,620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 151,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 154,547 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.