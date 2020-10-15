Blue Protocol Hits Market Cap of $733,634.42 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 97.5% against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $733,634.42 and approximately $484,975.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.38 or 0.04872024 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

