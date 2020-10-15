bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $96.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,801 shares of company stock valued at $107,258. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 27.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE opened at $55.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

