BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

