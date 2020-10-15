BMO Capital Markets Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $51.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s previous close.

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

