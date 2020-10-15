BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $134.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 57.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.