BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.49 ($51.17).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €32.55 ($38.29) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.94. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

