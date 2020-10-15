BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get BNP PARIBAS/S alerts:

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.