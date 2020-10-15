Boenning Scattergood Comments on WSFS Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $29.79 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

