Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. BidaskClub downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.96.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,732.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,794.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,639.13. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Booking by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 284,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,283,000 after acquiring an additional 129,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.