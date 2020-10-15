BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 67,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 55.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 19.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the period.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.