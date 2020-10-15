Bottos Market Cap Tops $630,336.46 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $630,336.46 and $36,408.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinEgg, BigONE and IDEX. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.04933713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE, IDEX, Bibox, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

