Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 lowered Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 31.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 32,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.