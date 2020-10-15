BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded at Barclays

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 1,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,193. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

