Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS) Shares Gap Up to $147.00

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $147.00, but opened at $150.50. Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) shares last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 7,915 shares.

The company has a market cap of $53.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.