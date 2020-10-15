BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 24.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF)’s share price was down 24.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCTXF)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. The company, in collaboration with Incyte Corp., is conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT, its lead candidate, in a combination study with Incyte drugs, INCMGA00012 and epacadostat, in advanced breast cancer.

