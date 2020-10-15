Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Brinker International by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

