Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Britvic has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

