Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £140.04 in Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £140.04 ($182.96).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £138.08 ($180.40).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock opened at GBX 759 ($9.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 825.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10).

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic plc (BVIC.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

About Britvic plc (BVIC.L)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

