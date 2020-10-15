Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.