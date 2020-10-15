Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

