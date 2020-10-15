Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

BNL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

