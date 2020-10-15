Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.61. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.71.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $137,884,150. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $372.94 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $379.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.41 and a 200 day moving average of $280.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

