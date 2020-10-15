Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 348,780 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 223,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,173,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.