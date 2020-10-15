Brokerages Set 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target at $25.36

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

Several analysts recently commented on VNET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,612,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 914,831 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

