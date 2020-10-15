Brokerages Set Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Target Price at GBX 173.33

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a report on Monday.

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Monday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

