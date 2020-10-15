Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) PT at $22.38

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $29.13. 8,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 59,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

