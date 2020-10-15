Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $29.76

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.82. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

