Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $83.82

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Copa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,643. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. Analysts expect that Copa will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 183.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,384,000 after buying an additional 2,026,398 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at $33,583,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,324,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,540,000 after buying an additional 587,007 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,336,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after buying an additional 323,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at $11,666,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

