Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $198.39

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.11.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.69. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,164. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $225.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

