Brokerages Set Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Target Price at €155.53

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €155.53 ($182.98).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DB1 shares. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

ETR:DB1 opened at €146.85 ($172.76) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.08.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

