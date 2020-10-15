Brokerages Set Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Price Target at $52.50

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 128,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
