Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. 6,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,378. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

