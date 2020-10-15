Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 102.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 37.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 229,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.