Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) PT at $10.89

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,717. Frontline has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 243.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Frontline by 29.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

