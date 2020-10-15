Brokerages Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) PT at $115.29

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.29.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

