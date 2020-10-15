Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) PT at GBX 289.79

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.79 ($3.79).

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Davy Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded down GBX 2.72 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 95.54 ($1.25). 26,487,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,586,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

