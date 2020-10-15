Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) PT at GBX 41.27

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 41.27 ($0.54).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, insider James Lupton bought 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £260,000 ($339,691.66). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Insiders acquired a total of 2,578,678 shares of company stock worth $66,893,488 in the last three months.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 26.19 ($0.34) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.20.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

