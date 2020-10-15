Brokerages Set Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) PT at $53.24

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.24.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

