Brokerages Set Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Price Target at GBX 2

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2 ($0.03).

PDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) alerts:

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 1.64 ($0.02) on Monday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.