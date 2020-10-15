Brokerages Set Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Price Target at $53.00

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.