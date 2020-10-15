Brokerages Set Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) PT at GBX 510.83

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 510.83 ($6.67).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16), for a total value of £55,544.90 ($72,569.77).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 395.20 ($5.16) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 408.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 390.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 514.50 ($6.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

