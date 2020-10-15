Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

