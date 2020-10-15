Brokers Issue Forecasts for British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

