Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $201.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Ecolab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ecolab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

