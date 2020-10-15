Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fastenal’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

