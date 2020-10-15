Brokers Offer Predictions for Carrier Global’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NYSE:CARR opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

