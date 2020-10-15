Brokers Offer Predictions for Fastly, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fastly in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NYSE FSLY opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -223.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares in the company, valued at $28,213,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

