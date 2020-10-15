Brokers Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.51.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $100.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $305.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.